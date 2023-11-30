Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wolfe County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Wolfe County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wolfe County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magoffin County High School at Wolfe County High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Campton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.