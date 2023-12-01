Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Fayette County, Kentucky today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Central High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.