Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Green County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Green County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Green County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adair County High School at Green County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Greensburg, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.