If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Western High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland Christian School at Doss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Male High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Bullitt East High School