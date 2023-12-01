Strasbourg and Stade Reims hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Ligue 1 slate today.

We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Reims vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg is on the road to take on Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Reims (-135)

Stade Reims (-135) Underdog: Strasbourg (+380)

Strasbourg (+380) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.