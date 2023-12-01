Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Pulaski County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwestern High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.