The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) go up against the Boise State Broncos (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

  • The Gaels are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.9% the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 143rd.
  • The 71.3 points per game the Gaels score are just 2.8 more points than the Broncos allow (68.5).
  • Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Boise State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at fifth.
  • The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Gaels allow.
  • When Boise State allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 3-1.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Mary's (CA) posted 74.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70).
  • The Gaels ceded 57.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (62.9).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) performed worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.9 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage in road games.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Boise State put up 75.4 points per game last season, 5.7 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.8 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (70.5).
  • At home, Boise State drained 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). Boise State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (34%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Xavier L 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Davidson W 89-55 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/27/2023 Utah L 78-71 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/1/2023 Boise State - Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 Cleveland State - University Credit Union Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Virginia Tech L 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 VCU W 65-61 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Butler L 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 North Texas - ExtraMile Arena
12/9/2023 Western Oregon - ExtraMile Arena

