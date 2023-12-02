The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Bellarmine is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 146th.
  • The Knights' 66.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 65 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • Bellarmine is 2-2 when it scores more than 65 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).
  • At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.
  • Bellarmine sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Midway W 77-56 Freedom Hall
11/26/2023 @ West Virginia L 62-58 WVU Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Louisville L 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/2/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
12/4/2023 Boyce - Freedom Hall
12/7/2023 Berea - Freedom Hall

