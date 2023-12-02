The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Bellarmine is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Knights are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 146th.

The Knights' 66.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 65 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Bellarmine is 2-2 when it scores more than 65 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).

At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.

Bellarmine sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

