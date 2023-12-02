How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Bellarmine is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Knights are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 146th.
- The Knights' 66.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 65 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- Bellarmine is 2-2 when it scores more than 65 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).
- At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.
- Bellarmine sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|W 77-56
|Freedom Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 62-58
|WVU Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/4/2023
|Boyce
|-
|Freedom Hall
|12/7/2023
|Berea
|-
|Freedom Hall
