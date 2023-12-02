The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) aim to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-1.5) 135.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-1.5) 134.5 -112 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Bellarmine has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Knights have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Ball State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals games have gone over the point total twice this season.

