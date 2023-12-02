Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Fancy a wager on Forsberg in the Predators-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Filip Forsberg vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 19:20 on the ice per game.

Forsberg has a goal in eight games this year out of 22 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Forsberg has a point in 15 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 12 of 22 games this season, Forsberg has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 22 Games 2 27 Points 3 12 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

