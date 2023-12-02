Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Green County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Green County, Kentucky. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Green County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anderson County High School at Green County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Greensburg, KY
