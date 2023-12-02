A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Falcons, who have won four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: FOXsports.com
Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons' 70.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • Bowling Green has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
  • Iowa is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.3 points.
  • The 90.3 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 23.5 more points than the Falcons allow (66.8).
  • Iowa is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
  • When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 90.3 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede to opponents (40%).
  • The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)
  • Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%
  • Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Bowling Green Leaders

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Kansas State W 77-70 Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

Bowling Green Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Mercer W 59-38 Enmarket Arena
11/23/2023 Lehigh W 85-73 Enmarket Arena
11/27/2023 Duquesne W 68-66 Stroh Center
12/2/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/12/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/19/2023 South Carolina - Stroh Center

