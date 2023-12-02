How to Watch Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 51.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Kentucky shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Seahawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 123rd.
- The Wildcats average 94.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 72.6 the Seahawks allow.
- Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky put up 78.4 points per game last season at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).
- Kentucky sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
