The Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) meet the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)

Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 113th 74.5 Points Scored 68.9 249th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 64.3 35th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 30.3 264th 1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.1 310th 46th 15.1 Assists 10.7 338th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

