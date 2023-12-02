Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Lawrence County, Kentucky is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.