Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you reside in Morgan County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.