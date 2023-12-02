Saturday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) and Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) matching up at Truist Arena has a projected final score of 79-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Norse lost their last game 63-47 against Chattanooga on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 79, Northern Kentucky 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (three).

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 13.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 47.4 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 47.4 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG%

15.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG% Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 37 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

11.2 PTS, 37 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Allison Basye: 8 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

8 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Noelle Hubert: 6 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse's -51 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.4 points per game (180th in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per outing (336th in college basketball).

