Saturday's game features the Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) and the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) squaring off at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-67 win for heavily favored Northern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 79, IUPUI 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Kentucky (-12.0)

Northern Kentucky (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

IUPUI has gone 1-4-0 against the spread, while Northern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Jaguars have hit the over in two games, while Norse games have gone over four times.

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 73.1 points per game, 218th in college basketball, and allowing 71.9 per contest, 195th in college basketball) and have a +9 scoring differential.

Northern Kentucky loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It collects 29.1 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.3.

Northern Kentucky knocks down 1.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.4 (320th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

Northern Kentucky has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.3 (209th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (104th in college basketball).

