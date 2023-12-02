The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) are favored (-9.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+. The point total is 140.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Kentucky -9.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 140.5 points three times.

The average total in Northern Kentucky's games this year is 145.0, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Norse's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Northern Kentucky has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Norse have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -500 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for Northern Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Kentucky 3 60% 73.1 140.5 71.9 149.7 137.3 IUPUI 2 40% 67.4 140.5 77.8 149.7 146.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Northern Kentucky put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The Norse score 73.1 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 77.8 the Jaguars give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Kentucky 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 IUPUI 1-4-0 0-3 2-3-0

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Kentucky IUPUI 14-3 Home Record 4-9 6-6 Away Record 0-15 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.