Pacers vs. Heat December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (7-5), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kaseya Center, take on the Miami Heat (8-5). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- The Pacers are getting 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this year.
- Bruce Brown is putting up 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 3 triples per contest.
- Buddy Hield is averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro posts 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Jimmy Butler averages 16.5 points, 9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Kevin Love averages 11 points, 2 assists and 9.5 rebounds.
- Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 2 boards and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.
Pacers vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Pacers
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|125.7
|109.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.8
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|49.5%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
