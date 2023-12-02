The New York Rangers (16-4-1), coming off a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, visit the Nashville Predators (11-11) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Predators fell to the Minnesota Wild 6-1 in their most recent outing.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-135) Predators (+110) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have won five of the 12 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been an underdog.

Nashville has gone 4-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 47.6% chance to win.

Nashville has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 14 of 22 games this season.

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 69 (16th) Goals 71 (13th) 51 (2nd) Goals Allowed 72 (19th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 17 (10th) 10 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (25th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville owns a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up over its past 10 games.

Five of Nashville's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.8 goals.

The Predators' 71 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Predators have given up 3.3 goals per game, 72 total, which ranks 19th among NHL teams.

They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

