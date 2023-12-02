Predators vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (16-4-1), coming off a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, visit the Nashville Predators (11-11) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Predators fell to the Minnesota Wild 6-1 in their most recent outing.
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-135)
|Predators (+110)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have won five of the 12 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Nashville has gone 4-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 47.6% chance to win.
- Nashville has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 14 of 22 games this season.
Predators vs Rangers Additional Info
Predators vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|69 (16th)
|Goals
|71 (13th)
|51 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (19th)
|19 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (10th)
|10 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (25th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville owns a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up over its past 10 games.
- Five of Nashville's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.8 goals.
- The Predators' 71 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Predators have given up 3.3 goals per game, 72 total, which ranks 19th among NHL teams.
- They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
