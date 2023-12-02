The Indiana Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton, take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 142-132 loss versus the Heat, Haliburton put up 44 points, 10 assists and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Haliburton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.0 28.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.6 Assists 10.5 11.8 11.9 PRA -- 42.4 44.3 PR -- 30.6 32.4 3PM 3.5 3.9 4.5



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Heat

Haliburton is responsible for taking 17.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 24.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.9 per game.

Haliburton's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 24th in possessions per game with 108.0.

The Heat are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 110.3 points per game.

The Heat are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.9 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.4 makes per game, 22nd in the league.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 40 44 2 10 6 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.