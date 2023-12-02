Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Warren County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Warren High School at Daviess County High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2

12:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Owensboro, KY

Owensboro, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowling Green High School at Calloway County High School