Saturday's game at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (5-0) taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 72-62 win for Oregon State, who are favored by our model.

The Hilltoppers lost their last game 90-77 against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Western Kentucky vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Western Kentucky vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 72, Western Kentucky 62

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

When the Hilltoppers took down the Vermont Catamounts, who are ranked No. 204 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 62-50, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Hilltoppers have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Western Kentucky is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Western Kentucky has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 204) on November 25

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 218) on November 13

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 279) on November 6

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 282) on November 10

63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 283) on November 21

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 11.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Acacia Hayes: 17.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

17.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Karris Allen: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Odeth Betancourt: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.3 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (posting 67.6 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, and conceding 62.7 per outing, 154th in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential.

