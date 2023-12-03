The Baylor Bears (6-0) welcome in the Oregon Ducks (4-2) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks put up 10.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears give up (58.8).

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Oregon is 4-1.

Baylor's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.

The 92.0 points per game the Bears score are 26.8 more points than the Ducks allow (65.2).

When Baylor scores more than 65.2 points, it is 6-0.

Oregon has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.0 points.

The Bears are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks allow to opponents (35.8%).

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Oregon Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 McNeese W 124-44 Ferrell Center 11/26/2023 Alcorn State W 93-47 Ferrell Center 11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum 12/3/2023 Oregon - Ferrell Center 12/14/2023 Delaware State - Ferrell Center 12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - AT&T Stadium

Oregon Schedule