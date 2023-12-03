Chigoziem Okonkwo has a decent matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have given up 223.7 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

Okonkwo has 32 receptions (48 targets) for 251 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per game this year.

Okonkwo vs. the Colts

Okonkwo vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 23.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 23.7 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Colts give up 223.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Colts have given up 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks sixth among NFL teams.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

Okonkwo, in five of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has 15.1% of his team's target share (48 targets on 317 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.2 yards per target (121st in NFL play), racking up 251 yards on 48 passes thrown his way.

Having played 11 games this season, Okonkwo has not had a TD reception.

Okonkwo has been targeted four times in the red zone (11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

