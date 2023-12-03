DeAndre Hopkins has a decent matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 223.7 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

Hopkins has hauled in 45 balls (on 83 targets) for a team-leading 699 yards (63.5 per game) and four scores so far this season.

Hopkins vs. the Colts

Hopkins vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 140 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 140 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

The 223.7 passing yards the Colts give up per outing makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Colts' defense ranks sixth in the NFL with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in seven of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hopkins has been targeted on 83 of his team's 317 passing attempts this season (26.2% target share).

He has 699 receiving yards on 83 targets to rank 37th in league play with 8.4 yards per target.

Hopkins has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of 11), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 23.5% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 10 red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 128 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

