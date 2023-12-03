Derrick Henry has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts concede 129.3 rushing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

This year, Henry has recorded a team-high 739 yards on 176 attempts (67.2 ypg), with six rushing TDs. In the receiving game, Henry has racked up 21 catches for 167 yards (15.2 ypg).

Henry vs. the Colts

Henry vs the Colts (since 2021): 5 GP / 93.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 93.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Colts have let three opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Colts have allowed two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The 129.3 rushing yards the Colts yield per contest makes them the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Colts have put up 15 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Colts' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

So far this season, Henry has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Titans, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.5% of the time while running 45.5%.

His team has attempted 265 rushes this season. He's taken 176 of those carries (66.4%).

Henry has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in five games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored seven of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (41.2%).

He has 20 red zone rushing carries (71.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in six of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has been targeted on 26 of his team's 317 passing attempts this season (8.2% target share).

He has been targeted 26 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (99th in NFL).

Henry, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Henry has been targeted two times in the red zone (5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 76 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 17 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 22 ATT / 101 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs

