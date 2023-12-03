The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs on ABC.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ABC
Duke vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks' 94.5 points per game are 34.8 more points than the 59.7 the Blue Devils allow.
  • South Carolina has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.
  • Duke's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 94.5 points.
  • The Blue Devils record 77.6 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 50.3 the Gamecocks allow.
  • Duke is 5-2 when scoring more than 50.3 points.
  • South Carolina has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
  • The Blue Devils shoot 45.2% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
  • The Gamecocks make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 14.2% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

  • Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4.0 BLK, 61.7 FG%
  • Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

South Carolina Leaders

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Stanford L 82-79 Maples Pavilion
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central W 93-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/30/2023 @ Georgia W 72-65 Stegeman Coliseum
12/3/2023 South Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/7/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 FGCU - Cameron Indoor Stadium

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 South Dakota State W 78-38 Colonial Life Arena
11/24/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 101-19 Colonial Life Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Carolina W 65-58 Carmichael Arena
12/3/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Morgan State - Colonial Life Arena
12/10/2023 Utah - Mohegan Sun Arena

