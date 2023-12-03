The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tayshawn Comer: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 4.1 BLK
  • Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Emmanuel Akot: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank
183rd 71.4 Points Scored 78.6 30th
195th 70.6 Points Allowed 73.5 278th
233rd 31 Rebounds 36.6 7th
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd
166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
211th 12.6 Assists 14.9 52nd
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

