The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 63.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 71.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.

The Wildcats record 62.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 68.5 the Golden Eagles allow.

Kentucky has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.

The Wildcats shoot 38.7% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.

The Golden Eagles' 42.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 59.7 FG%

13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 59.7 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Eniya Russell: 9.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%

9.9 PTS, 42.0 FG% Brooklynn Miles: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Kentucky Schedule