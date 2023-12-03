How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are home in ACC action versus the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hokies have allowed to their opponents.
- Louisville is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 299th.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 68.6 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Louisville is 3-2 when it scores more than 68.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisville put up 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).
- The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than away (81.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Louisville knocked down more triples on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Indiana
|L 74-66
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.