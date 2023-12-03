The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are home in ACC action versus the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hokies have allowed to their opponents.
  • Louisville is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 299th.
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 68.6 the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • Louisville is 3-2 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisville put up 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).
  • The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than away (81.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Louisville knocked down more triples on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Indiana L 74-66 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.