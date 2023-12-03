The Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC), on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Louisville Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-13.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-13.5) 147.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Louisville has won two games against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Virginia Tech is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Hokies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Louisville ranks 82nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 188th, a difference of 106 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, Louisville has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.