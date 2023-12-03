The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Cardinals are 12.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -12.5 148.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Louisville has played four games this season that have had more than 148.5 combined points scored.

Louisville has a 151.0-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.5 more points than this game's total.

Louisville is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than Louisville (2-4-0) this season.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 4 50% 74.4 150.8 68.6 143.2 142.8 Louisville 4 66.7% 76.4 150.8 74.6 143.2 144.7

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Hokies' record against the spread in ACC action last season was 9-12-0.

The Cardinals put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 68.6 the Hokies allow.

Louisville has put together a 1-4 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 4-4-0 2-1 4-4-0 Louisville 2-4-0 1-0 5-1-0

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Louisville 13-4 Home Record 4-13 2-9 Away Record 0-11 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

