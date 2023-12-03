The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will host the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Mocs allow to opponents.

In games Morehead State shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Mocs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Eagles sit at 47th.

The Eagles average only 4.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Mocs give up (66.4).

Morehead State has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 66.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Eagles played better in home games last season, allowing 61.8 points per game, compared to 71.3 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Morehead State performed better at home last year, making 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 33.0% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule