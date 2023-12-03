How to Watch Murray State vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) will host the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
- Murray State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
- The Racers are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 187th.
- The Racers' 77.8 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 65.9 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
- Murray State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Murray State scored 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than away (65.9).
- The Racers conceded fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than away (77.8) last season.
- At home, Murray State sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 83-81
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 67-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|W 79-72
|CFSB Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.