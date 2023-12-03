The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois State vs. Murray State matchup.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-1.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-1.5) 139.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

Murray State has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Racers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Illinois State has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Redbirds games have gone over the point total.

