Sunday's contest at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) squaring off against the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-70 win for Illinois State, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Murray State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 72, Murray State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-2.5)

Illinois State (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Illinois State's record against the spread so far this season is 2-4-0, and Murray State's is 2-3-0. The Redbirds have hit the over in two games, while Racers games have gone over four times.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and giving up 73 per contest, 225th in college basketball) and have a +29 scoring differential.

Murray State is 129th in the country at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.7 more than the 29.8 its opponents average.

Murray State makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (203rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.6% from deep.

Murray State forces 10 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball) while committing 9.8 (48th in college basketball).

