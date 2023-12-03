Coming off a loss last time out, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Nashville Predators (who also lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Sabres and Predators square off.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Predators vs Sabres Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 3.3 goals per game (76 in total), 20th in the NHL.

The Predators have 74 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Predators are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 23 12 15 27 27 14 57.1% Ryan O'Reilly 23 11 10 21 7 24 53.8% Gustav Nyquist 23 3 14 17 16 3 44.4% Roman Josi 23 5 12 17 17 5 - Luke Evangelista 22 3 10 13 22 11 0%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 83 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.

The Sabres' 70 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 21st in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players