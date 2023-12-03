Aston Villa versus AFC Bournemouth is one of many strong options on today's Premier League slate.

If you are looking for live coverage of today's Premier League action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa makes the trip to face AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (-105)

Aston Villa (-105) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+255)

AFC Bournemouth (+255) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion travels to take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-135)

Chelsea FC (-135) Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+330)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+330) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace is on the road to play West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: West Ham United (+100)

West Ham United (+100) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+280)

Crystal Palace (+280) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Liverpool FC vs Fulham

Fulham journeys to play Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-400)

Liverpool FC (-400) Underdog: Fulham (+900)

Fulham (+900) Draw: (+600)

(+600) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur is on the road to play Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-360)

Manchester City (-360) Underdog: Tottenham Hotspur (+800)

Tottenham Hotspur (+800) Draw: (+550)

(+550) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.