How to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Colts vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Titans Insights
- The Titans rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Colts allow (24.4).
- The Titans collect 284 yards per game, 69 fewer yards than the 353 the Colts give up.
- This season Tennessee piles up 102.7 yards per game on the ground, 26.6 fewer than Indianapolis allows (129.3).
- This season the Titans have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans score 23 points per game at home (6.2 more than overall) and concede 16.8 at home (3.6 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Titans accumulate more yards (322.6 per game) than they do overall (284). They also concede fewer yards at home (302.6) than they do overall (335.4).
- Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (188.2 per game) than it does overall (181.3), and allows fewer at home (201 per game) than overall (224.5).
- The Titans pick up 134.4 rushing yards per game at home (31.7 more than overall), and concede 101.6 at home (9.2 fewer than overall).
- The Titans successfully convert 36.1% of third downs at home (4.3% more than overall), and concede on 31.4% of third downs at home (8.3% less than overall).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 20-6
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|W 17-10
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/11/2023
|at Miami
|-
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
