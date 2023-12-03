On Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are favored by 1 point as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (4-7). A point total of 42.5 has been set for this matchup.

As the Colts prepare for this matchup against the Titans, check out their betting trends and insights. Before the Titans play the Colts, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Colts (-1) 42.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Colts (-1.5) 42.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

  • Tennessee's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-6-0.
  • The Titans' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or more is 4-5.
  • Of 11 Tennessee games so far this season, three have hit the over.
  • Indianapolis has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Seven of Indianapolis' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.