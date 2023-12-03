In Week 13 action at Lambeau Field, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be up against the Green Bay Packers defense and Rudy Ford. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Kansas City receivers against the Packers' secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 101.2 10.1 2 72 9.83

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Travis Kelce vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce leads his squad with 732 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 70 catches (out of 88 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Kansas City is averaging 258.5 yards (2,843 total), which is the eighth-best number in the league.

The Chiefs are 13th in the league in scoring offense, at 23.3 points per game.

Kansas City is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 37.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Chiefs are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 61 total red-zone pass attempts (55% red-zone pass rate).

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 58 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by surrendering 205.1 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 6.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This season, the Packers' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks eighth in the league with 20.4 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 15th with 3,743 total yards allowed (340.3 per game).

Green Bay has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis Kelce vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 88 21 Def. Targets Receptions 70 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.5 13 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 732 58 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 73.2 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 319 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.