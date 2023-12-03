The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Colonels allow to opponents.

In games Western Kentucky shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at second.

The Hilltoppers score 5.3 more points per game (81.1) than the Colonels give up (75.8).

When Western Kentucky puts up more than 75.8 points, it is 4-1.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Kentucky averaged 77.1 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 67.8 points per contest.

At home, the Hilltoppers allowed 3.8 fewer points per game (69) than away from home (72.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Western Kentucky fared better at home last year, sinking 8.4 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule