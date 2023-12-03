The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) go up against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-4.5) 155.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-4.5) 155.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has not won against the spread this season in three games with a spread.

The Colonels and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

