The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) will play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 4.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 4.1 BLK Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Akot: 10.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tayshawn Comer: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank 183rd 71.4 Points Scored 78.6 30th 195th 70.6 Points Allowed 73.5 278th 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 36.6 7th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 211th 12.6 Assists 14.9 52nd 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

