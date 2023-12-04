Cincinnati (5-6) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Jacksonville (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 10 points. The over/under is 41 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Jaguars facing off against the Bengals, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Bengals have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Jaguars have led after the first quarter in seven games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have been outscored in the second quarter seven times and won four times in 11 games this year.

In 11 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost four times, and tied three times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up three times.

In 11 games this season, the Jaguars have won the third quarter six times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.1 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is giving up six points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

The Jaguars have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

At the end of the first half, the Jaguars have led eight times (8-0 in those games) and have trailed three times (0-3).

2nd Half

Out of 11 games this season, the Bengals have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), been outscored five times (1-4), and tied three times (1-2).

In 11 games this season, the Jaguars have been outscored in the second half five times and outscored their opponent six times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 13.2 points on average in the second half.

