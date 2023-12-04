The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is an 8.5-point favorite in the contest. An over/under of 39 points has been set for this game.

The betting trends and insights for the Jaguars can be found in this article before they play the Bengals. As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-8.5) 39 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-8.5) 38.5 -430 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Bengals vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

This year, five of Cincinnati's 11 games have gone over the point total.

So far this season, Jacksonville has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

Five of Jacksonville's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Joe Mixon - - 49.5 (-115) - - - Jake Browning 219.5 (-115) 1.5 (+195) 12.5 (-120) - - - Ja'Marr Chase - - - - 57.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

