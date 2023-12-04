Drew Sample was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 13. Seeking Sample's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 13, Sample has 11 receptions for 82 yards -- 7.5 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 14 occasions.

Drew Sample Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Tanner Hudson (FP/finger): 22 Rec; 193 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tee Higgins (LP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Sample 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 11 82 83 2 7.5

Sample Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2 2 19 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 11 1

