Cincinnati Bengals receiver Drew Sample has a good matchup in Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 255 per game.

Sample has totaled 82 yards on 11 receptions with two TDs, averaging 10.3 yards per game this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sample and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sample vs. the Jaguars

Sample vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is allowing 255 yards per contest this year, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 26th in the league with 18 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Bengals vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Bengals Player Previews

Drew Sample Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Sample with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sample Receiving Insights

Sample has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Sample has received 3.4% of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has been targeted 14 times this season, averaging 5.9 yards per target.

Sample has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (9.5% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Sample's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.